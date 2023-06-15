Firestorm Labs and Greenjets partner for 100% 3D printed drone solutions

× Expand Greenjets/Firestorm Labs

Firestorm Labs, the developer of the completely Modular Unmanned Aerial System (MUAS), is partnering with electric propulsion specialist Greenjets to develop a ‘first of its kind’ 100% 3D printed UAV airframe and engine drone solution.

Firestorm’s proprietary 3D printed interconnecting and interchangeable airframe component technology allows users to modify the drone to perform a range of mission sets from the same platform, cemented by an AI/ML-enabled flight computer.

IPM propulsion architecture, the core technology of Greenjets, is an advanced ducted fan technology that enables quieter, longer and faster missions for its customers according to the company. The company also says that its approach of using additive manufacturing helps modify its offering to different aircraft, missions, and requirements at a faster speed.

Firestorm and Greenjets will work together to integrate each their technologies into Firestorm’s MUAS platform, which the companies say will enable next-generation mass production and propulsion systems in an affordable and mission-adaptable manner.

Firestorm and Greenjets aim to produce 100% of the UAV body and engine with 3D printing, in an approach that enables multiple payloads, and enable mission success is ensured in the most challenging environments.

Firestorm Co-Founder Dan Magy said: “The need for rapidly producing low cost systems is growing by the week. Traditional manufacturing approaches cannot scale to meet the growing demand for UAVs and as we see in Ukraine, conflict is now decided by who can build the most platforms the fastest. We believe a Firestorm-Greenjets solution gives the US DOD and its allies a unique technology to win the next fight.”

Anmol Manohar, Co-Founder of Greenjets added: “Our combined vision for fast-paced additively manufactured UAS airframes and engines is truly transformational and we look forward to jointly bringing this solution to the market in the next few months.”