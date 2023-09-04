Flashforge launches Adventurer 5M Pro 3D printer ahead of TCT Asia 2023

× Expand Flashforge

Flashforge has announced the launch of the Adventurer 5M Pro (AD5M Pro) 3D printer, the latest system in the Adventurer lineup offered by the company. The company says the launch of the new system signifies Flashforge is entering into a ‘new age’ of rapid printing.

Flashforge says the auto-levelling feature of the AD5M Pro makes the system more user friendly, and its enclosed chamber and air filtration system ensure safer operations. Aimed at beginners in 3D printing, the printer comes with a pre-assembled nozzle and an out-of-the-box design according to the company.

The company implemented the automatic levelling system to remove the manual trial and error often faced by beginners, according to the press release about the announcement. The system also has different nozzle options that can be swapped in and out easily according to Flashforge.

The Flashforge Adventurer 5M Pro has a maximum speed of 600mm/s and maximum acceleration of 20000mm/s2, which the company claims is almost five times faster than average 3D printing. The nozzle is capable of a flow rate of 32mm3/s and is accompanied by a 50w heating power. The printer can heat up to 200°C in 35 seconds according to the company, reducing waiting times before the print begins.

In the press release announcing the system, Flashforge highlighted the Core XY structure of the system, coupled with an all-metal frame, which it says ensures rigidity, precision, ad longevity in its operations. The system also features a dual air-duct structure, facilitating effective cooling for the print.

In keeping with the idea of the system being for beginners, it features an enclosed chamber equipped with a dual filtering system, which Flashforge says makes it suitable for enclosed environments such as study rooms and classrooms.

During 3D printing, particles and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can be emitted. To address this, the AD5M Pro incorporates both internal and external circulation filtering mechanisms. Flashforge says the dual-layer filter consisting of HEPA13 and activated carbon blocks 99% of particles and VOCs, minimising the risk of the particles being inhaled during the 3D printing process.

Flashforge is exhibiting at TCT Asia 2023 in Shanghai, booth K56.