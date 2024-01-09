Formlabs adds Resin Pumping System and new manufacturing and dental materials to fuel in-house production

× Expand Formlabs Parts 3D printed with Formlabs Polypropylene Powder

Formlabs has announced its new Resin Pumping System as well as two new materials, Polypropylene Powder and Premium Teeth Resin at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The new releases are set to increase the efficiency, versatility, and scalability of its 3D printing ecosystem according to the company, and will bolster in-house 3D printing for consumer goods, dental appliances, industrial and automotive parts, manufacturing prototypes and more.

Formlabs Chief Product Officer Dávid Lakatos said: “3D printing production is steadily increasing, an the introduction of Resin Pumping System, Polypropylene Powder, and Premium Teeth Resin are three big steps in our mission to provide professionals with a full ecosystem of the tools they need to bring their ideas to life.”

The company says that as users in more industries add 3D printing into their workflows, Resin Pumping System will enable increased production with less hassle, lower resin costs and reduced waste. An accessory for the Form 3 AND Form 3L printers, Resin Pumping System is a plug-and-play replacement for standard one litre cartridges that delivers five litres of resin directly to the printer’s resin tank for continuous printing for five times longer according to Formlabs.

“Skydio is constantly 3D printing to iterate using Form 3+ printers, which provides a huge advantage in hardware development. Resin Pumping System benefitted me and my team because I don’t have to check on the one litre cartridge, which ran out once and caused us to place a frantic, last-minute order. Now, Resin Pumping System and the five litre container reduce the mental burden on me and ensure our printers keep running,” said Skydio Senior Hardware Development Specialist Eric Weinhoffer.

× Expand Formlabs Formlabs Resin Pumping System

Formlabs says its new Polypropylene Powder will expand the SLS portfolio, enabling users to print products commonly made of polypropylene, such as home appliances, electronics, sports equipment, custom lab equipment, prototypes, manufacturing tools, and more, efficiently and at a low cost with Fuse 1+ 30W 3D printers.

The new Premium Teeth Resin from Formlabs is a nano-ceramic filled FDA registered Class II biocompatible material with validated longevity. The company claims it guarantees optimal clinical performance while balancing natural-looking aesthetics. Formlabs says the material will support 3D printed denture teeth and temporary full-arch implant-supported restorations with life-like aesthetics and simplified workflows.

Formlabs says the new dental material can be customised to each patients anatomy, mimicking natural teeth translucency and opalescence for customisable digital dentures as well as temporary implant-supported restorations.

“I have been thoroughly impressed with Formlabs Premium Teeth Resin. The material not only has the strength we need for denture teeth and All-on-X appliances, but it also polishes with minimal effort to reveal a natural, lifelike translucency,” said Dr. Christopher Baer, Dentist at Baer Dental.