Formlabs and Hasbro Selfie Series named honourable mention at Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards

× Expand Formlabs Ghostbusters figures from the Selfie Series

Among the innovations that received recognition at Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards was the Selfie Series from Formlabs and Hasbro, which was given an honourable mention in the consumer products category. The Selfie Series was launched in 2022 and is a personalised action figure range. Customers input a 3D scan of their face, match the skin tone and customise the hair, before choosing the body of a figure from various franchises licensed by Hasbro.

This year’s World Changing Ideas Awards showcased 45 winners, 216 finalists, and over 300 honourable mentions, with health, climate, energy, and AI among popular categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of over 2,200 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more.

“We are honoured to be included in Fast Company’s prestigious list of World Changing Ideas this year, it’s an accomplishment to be regarded alongside today’s innovators and industry disruptors,” said Gary Rowe, Head of Business Development at Formlabs.

Rowe added: “Formlabs’ mission is to enable anyone to make anything, but Selfie Series marks a significant milestone for Formlabs as our first foray into the world of mass customisation for a consumer toy product. It resulted in an exciting leap forward for the 3D printing industry, and our hope is that it will continue to inspire a new era of mass production and customisation while proving that consumer goods can benefit from 3D printing technology.”

Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughn added: “It’s thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are abundant among this year’s honourees.”

TCT spoke to Hasbro and Formlabs about the Selfie Series for TCT Magazine in October 2022.