Formlabs announces new flexible BioMed and Dental 3D printing resins

Formlabs has announced the introduction of three healthcare-focused 3D printing materials to its library. BioMed Elastic 50A Resin, BioMed Flex 80A Resin, and IBT Flex Resin have been added to the company’s range of materials.

The company says the two new BioMed materials will expand the applications for 3D printing in healthcare, reducing the time and costs associated with traditional production methods, such as moulding, for surgical models, medical devices, and more.

Formlabs says that the IBT Flex Resin is designed with tear-resistant, accurate, and transparent properties for dental applications including 3D printed direct composite restoration guides and indirect bonding trays.

“Adoption of 3D printing is accelerating in healthcare and dentistry, bringing patients the benefit of personalised care that improves comfort and outcomes,” said Formlabs President of Healthcare Guillaume Bailliard. “Formlabs’ materials development team is dedicated to delivering new materials and solutions that will advance 3D printing in healthcare and dental workflows and expand the possibilities for patient-specific care.

“By adding these new flexible and elastomeric materials to our extensive biocompatible and dental materials library, we are ushering in a new wave of personalised healthcare and digital dentistry that will bring the benefits directly to patients.”

The company says that the new BioMed resins are ‘cutting-edge’ biocompatible materials with ISO 10993 and USP Class VI certifications that enable an expanded personalised approach to healthcare. Formlabs says the materials are suited to long-term skin contact and short-term mucosal membrane contact for flexible patient-matched medical devices components, comfortable medical devices, as well as tissue medical models for surgeons to reference in the operating room.

Formlabs says the BioMed Elastic 50A resin is a soft, elastic resin for applications requiring comfort, biocompatibility and transparency. The materials elasticity will suit applications such as soft-tissue models, gastrointestinal models for fluidics visualisation and more.

The company says that the BioMed Flex 80A Resin, a firm, flexible, medical-grade material for applications requiring durability, biocompatibility and transparency will reduce workflow times by eliminating moulding to directly produce flexible, patient-specific medical devices or firm tissue medical models.

IBT Flex Resin is a Class 1 FDA registered, biocompatible material for dental applications. According to Formlabs, it can deliver ‘consistent and predictable’ outcomes for 3D printing indirect bonding trays and direct composite restoration guides. The company says that with enhanced flexibility, tear resistance, and translucency, this material will enable dental labs and clinics to save time and costs while maintaining the accuracy needed for the applications.