Fortify appoints Lawrence Ganti as new CEO ahead of Formnext

Fortify has announced that Lawrence Ganti will succeed Josh Martin as CEO.

Martin, the co-founder of the company, will take on a new role as Chief Product Officer.

“Fortify has spent the last several years productising our technology and cultivating key strategic partnerships. Leading the Fortify team to where it is today has been a great journey. We’re moving from the phase of initial product information to the market to commercial scale-up, and I, along with my co-founders and the board, felt it was the right time to bring in some outside expertise to help lead Fortify to the next level,” said Martin.

Ganti has over 25 years of experience in leading global businesses, scaling start-ups, and executing the delivery of new commercial models. Most recently, Ganti was President of SiO2 Materials Science where he led the commercialisation efforts and helped grow the company’s customer base 10x and manufacturing footprint 4x.

As part of the US Government’s Operation Warp Speed Covid-19 response, Ganti secured more than 250 million USD in grant funding for onshore advanced manufacturing. Prior to working at SiO2, Ganti was the CEO of Innoplexus Holdings, a provider of data as a service and software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

Ganti spent the majority of his career with the chemical and pharmaceutical company Merck, leading various business units and country organisations. His last role at Merck was CEO of Latin America, where he led the scale-up and growth of a 1 billion USD business. Ganti graduated from Babson College in Boston, Massachusetts.

“The Fortify team has built a tremendous technology portfolio that is changing the paradigm of high-value manufacturing. The Digital Composite Manufacturing platform is a game changer for 3D printed parts for custom microstructures in high-resolution,” said Ganti.

The new CEO added: “It’s an honour to to lead such a smart group of pioneers who have invented a technology stack which can make the impossible possible by using advanced materials science coupled with geometry to enable the development and commercialisation of high value, value performance parts using additive manufacturing.”

Martin, who led Fortify from its inception as the CEO, talked about his excitement for his new Chief Product Officer role: “I am looking forward to driving alignment between our growing product portfolio and our customers’ strategic applications. Having Lawrence on board is going to be a huge catalyst for Fortify’s next phase of growth.”

Bobby Yazdani, Managing Partner and Founder of Cota Capital, who has been working with Fortify since 2021, said: “Lawrence will bring a fresh perspective to Fortify. He has led rapid commercial and operational expansion across various industries such as SaaS, Biotech, and Manufacturing. Most notably with his last role at SiO2 leading the scale-up of integrated hardware, software, and advanced materials for end-use manufacturing solutions.”

Eric Wolford, Partner at Accel, who led Fortify’s Series A financing round said: “Accel has invested not only in the technology but also the team behind Fortify. I am excited to see the partnership between Lawrence and the Fortify team, especially with Josh, as they position the company for commercial expansion.”

Fortify will be at Formnext from 15 to 18 November in Frankfurt, where the new CEO will be present.

Earlier this year, Fortify was part of a group that received an award of 3 million USD in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.

