Fuji and J.A.M.E.S announce partnership to promote 3D printed electronics

Fuji Corporation has announced that it has agreed to a partnership with J.A.M.E.S. GmbH to promote the growth of additive electronics. Fuji has developed an electronics 3D printer called FPM Trinity, which combines resin substrate printing, circuit printing, and component mounting to enable the complete 3D printing of electronic devices in a single machine according to the company.

J.A.M.E.S. was formed specifically to promote the development of additively manufactured electronics (AME). The company says it aims to explore the limits of AME and help to turn it into a technology that anyone can use. The J.A.M.E.S. community is a place for manufacturers and users to communicate in real tie, which it says enables cross-company collaboration and sharing of knowledge.

Through the partnership, Fuji says it aims to create opportunities to propose new ideas and solutions using FPM-Trinity, and to spread the use of AME in the electronics industry. The platform also provides an opportunity to make use of the J.A.M.E.S. network to exchange information with users, which can be used to improve the value of Fuji’s products and inform its business strategy according to J.A.M.E.S.

J.A.M.E.S CEO Andreas Müller said: “We are excited to partner with Fuji Corporation and gain access to their innovative technologies and insights.”

The FPM-Trinity is an electronics 3D printer that combines resin printing, circuit printing, and parts placement in one machine, and features a digital printing process directly from CAD data which Fuji says eliminates the need for additional processes such as mask creation.

Fuji also says that the system can go from data to input in one day, enable the creation of devices with 3D form factor, and uses a sustainable manufacturing process that minimises waste materials.

In early 2023, TCT spoke to Voltera about the company's work with 3D printed flexible electronics for issue 31.2 of the Europe edition of TCT Magazine.