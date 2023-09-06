Germany’s ‘largest AM bureau’ invests in density determination software from Dimensionics Density

× Expand Dimensionics Density

Dimensionics Density has announced that FKM, “Germany’s largest full-service powder bed fusion 3D printing bureau”, has invested in the company’s technology, and will be using it to move towards the goal of a fully automated AM process chain for its customers.

Dimensionics says that automation of the process chain in 3D printing is crucial due to its potential to enhance efficiency, consistency, and scalability. The automation of tasks such as part design optimisation, slicing, material handling, printing, post processing and validation allows manufacturers such as FKM to reduce human error and increase production speed, as well as ensuring higher precision and maintaining quality control according to the company.

Philipp Pruesse, Head of Sales at Dimensionics Density said: “FKM’s investment in our density determination technology shows that leading players in the AM sector recognise the disruptive nature of our solution when it comes to quality control in real AM production environments. For AM to continue to disrupt the manufacturing paradigm, the entire AM process chain needs to move towards automation.

“Because of this, our density determination solutions are fully automated, and of vital importance, are designed to be used in busy production settings, not just in the laboratory. As we all know, AM stimulates design freedom as it is agnostic to part complexity. As geometric complexity increases, density determination of AM parts becomes more difficult using commonly used density determination technologies. Dimensionics Density’s solutions can easily determine the density of freeform parts and highly complex AM parts in production settings and can measure density repeatably to 0.001 g/cm3.”

For FKM, the density determination machine has been customised, and will be able to measure the density of cubes as well as tensile rods, and finished build jobs when not too large according to the company. FKM says this will allow it to streamline its quality assurance process and use employee time more efficiently on behalf of customers.

Stefan Behlert, Head of Quality at FKM said: “As more and more of our customers look to AM as a production technology, it is increasingly important for us to optimise an array of strict quality control processes, giving confidence in outcomes, and therefore cementing customer relationships. Considering the large number of build jobs and parts that we are producing every day, the need arises for a speedy and precise non-destructive density determination testing technology for AM.

“After studying the report on measurement methods for density determination in AM which was conducted by the Fraunhofer IAPT in Hamburg, we decided to assess Dimensionics Density’s technology. In order to verify the technology, Dimensionics Density offered free testing of samples and the calculation of an ROI according to the number of samples FKM to measure each year. Both delivered convincing results which led to an order of one machine for the quality laboratory at FKM.”

Pruesse added: “Automatic density determination of AM parts offers significant benefits to the utilisation of 3D printing as a production technology as FKM has recognised. Our ground-breaking technology enables companies to validate significant volumes of production parts manufactured through AM by providing rapid and non-destructive quality assessment.

“By automating the measurement of part density, companies like FKM can ensure consistent material properties, identify defects or inconsistencies early in the production process, and maintain stringent quality standards. This capability not only reduces the need for manual inspection and testing but also enhances the reliability and confidence in using AM for volume production, ultimately accelerating time-to-market and optimising overall manufacturing efficiency which as a company is our ultimate goal.”