GKN Aerospace installs RenAM 500Q metal 3D printer at Global Technology Centre in UK

× Expand Renishaw/GKN Aerospace

Renishaw has installed a RenAM 500Q Flex additive manufacturing (AM) system at aerospace manufacturer GKN Aerospace’s state-of-the-art Global Technology Centre in Bristol, which was announced in 2018.

The machine will provide valuable feedback on how to optimise additive manufacturing for aerospace applications.

Renishaw first began working with GKN Aerospace in 2014 as part of the Horizon project, funded by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), that aimed to develop additive manufacturing techniques into viable production processes for aerospace parts and components.

Since the two companies first collaborated, GKN Aerospace has developed its understanding of AM and uses the process across all business streams, developing components for aero-engines, civil aero-structures and functional systems.

After seeing the benefits of AM, such as part consolidation, shorter manufacturing value chain time and a reduction in defects, GKN Aerospace and Renishaw discussed how the new Flex platform would benefit the manufacturer, with new features such as the ability to quickly change materials and do a powder count more easily than on a recirculating system.

“We wanted to find an advanced AM system to help us to develop a highly stable, highly repeatable and highly measurable manufacturing process that results in zero defects,” said Bradley Hughes, Senior Research Engineer at GKN Aerospace.

Talking about the benefits of the RenAM 500Q, Hughes added: “The in-process monitoring capabilities, for example, enable us to monitor performance metrics that are essential for the aerospace industry. The system is also designed to enable material changes, something that is normally a complex process when working with AM systems, so it allows us to be more efficient when working on products using different materials.”

Bryan Austin, Director of Sales in Renishaw’s Additive Manufacturing Group, said: “Collaborating with GKN Aerospace not only allows us to understand how the aerospace industry can benefit from the Flex platform, but we can also better understand the future requirements of the aerospace sector in additive manufacturing.”

Hughes continued: “Renishaw has been closely involved in the entire process of commissioning the RenAM 500Q Flex, offering support with installation, training and resolving any initial issues when learning to operate the machine.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.