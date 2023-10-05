× Expand GoEngineer acquires 3D printing service provider Rapid PSI

GoEngineer, a US provider of engineering software, hardware, and services, has announced the acquisition of Rapid PSI, a 3D printing service bureau based out of Wichita, KS.

GoEngineer specialises in providing engineering solutions, including 3D technologies from SOLIDWORKS, Stratasys, and CAMWorks, and says the acquisition of Rapid PSI will enable it to expand its 3D printing capabilities and expertise.

"We are excited to welcome Rapid PSI into the GoEngineer family," said Ken Coburn, Founder & CEO of GoEngineer. “This integration reinforces GoEngineer's commitment to providing comprehensive engineering solutions to the manufacturing industry as a whole.”

GoEngineer believes the integration of Rapid PSI will add 'a new dimension' to its suite of offerings, which includes a range of 3D printing services in FDM, SLA and SLS, including prototyping, production-grade additive manufacturing, and customised solutions to meet the specific needs of various industries including those needing ITAR compliance. Through this, the company says it will be able to provide the industry with 3D printing capabilities with AS9100 and ISO 9001 certifications.

"We see great potential in joining forces with GoEngineer and leveraging their extensive resources and network," said Phil Nettleton, President of Rapid PSI. "Together, we will be able to offer even more advanced 3D printing solutions to our clients, helping them revolutionise their product development processes."