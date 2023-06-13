HP, Decathlon and Lonati Group showcase 3D printed sustainable shoe concept at ITMA in Milan

× Expand HP The shoe created by HP, Decathlon, and Lonati Group

HP has joined forces with Decathlon, one of the world’s largest sports companies, and Lonati Group to unveil a new manufacturing concept at the ITMA trade show in Milan. Together, the companies have presented a sustainable approach to shoe manufacturing by harnessing technologies such as HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology and Lonati’s shoe-upper knitting machines.

Traditionally, shoe production requires numerous parts, adhesive materials, and a significant workforce. HP, Lonati Group and Decathlon say they are revolutionising the process by leveraging the power of 3D printing. The companies say the innovation ‘embodies the future of footwear manufacturing’.

The shoe combines Lonati’s ‘meticulously crafted’ sock with a midsole and outsole produced using HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 3D printer. Lonati’s XT-MACHINE and Double Cylinder E1530XS knitting machines allow the production of shoe uppers with single or double-layer fabric, resulting in an integrated upper that offers higher comfort, lightness, performance, and quality according to HP.

To ensure optimal performance, the midsole and outsole are manufactured using BASF Ultrasint TPU01 material according to HP, a versatile thermoplastic polyurethane powder known for its exceptional shock absorption, and flexibility.

The companies say that with this partnership, they want to share a main message, focusing on the advantages of 3D printing and digital knitting for manufacturing at an industrial level, emphasising the key points of:

Customisation - the shoe allows consumers to personalise the footwear to suit their preferences and needs

- the shoe allows consumers to personalise the footwear to suit their preferences and needs Circularity and Repairability - the makers utilise a glue-free assembly method so the shoe can be easily repaired when damaged, as the cushion and upper parts can be separated, allowing for targeted repairs without discarding the entire shoe.

- the makers utilise a glue-free assembly method so the shoe can be easily repaired when damaged, as the cushion and upper parts can be separated, allowing for targeted repairs without discarding the entire shoe. Local Production - transportation emissions are reduced, supporting local economies

- transportation emissions are reduced, supporting local economies Flexibility - the manufacturing process allows for stock lifetime optimisation and enables on-demand production, reducing waste.

Phillip Seille, Exploration Leader at Decathlon said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with HP’s Personalisation & 3D Printing business and Lonati Group on this project that exemplifies our commitment to sustainability. By leveraging the potential of 3D printing, we are revolutionising the shoe manufacturing process, offering consumers customised, recyclable, and locally produced footwear.”

Don Albert, Head of Footwear and Sports at HP Personalisation & 3D Printing added: “HP’s Multi Jet Fusion Technology is enabling a new era of sustainable and innovative manufacturing. We are proud to partner with Decathlon in showcasing the immense potential of 3D printing in contributing to a more sustainable approach to manufacturing. Lonati Group’s expertise in shoe-upper technology aligns perfectly with our shared values of sustainability. It is truly inspiring to work together.”