Hyliion begins 3D printing parts for production-intent design of the KARNO generator

Hyliion Holdings Corp, a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, has announced that it has begun 3D printing parts for its production-intent design of the KARNO generator (BETA). The KARNO generator is a fuel-agnostic solution that leverages a linear heat generator architecture according to the company.

Hyliion says that the generator is expected to show up to 50% fuel efficiency, require significantly lower maintenance costs, and have a lower emissions profile than conventional generators. The company also says that it is capable of operating on over 20 different fuels, including hydrogen, natural gas, propane, ammonia, and conventional fuels.

Hyliion acquired the KARNO from GE Additive in August 2022, with plans to integrate it into its Hypertruck powertrain platform to offer a next generation fuel agnostic semi-truck solution. The company paid 15 million USD in cash for the assets, as well as GE Additive receiving 22 million USD in Hyliion stock.

The KARNO generator features many additively manufactured components says Hyliion, including all critical heat exchangers and thermodynamics systems. This manufacturing process enhances precision, quality of components, and contributes to the overall. Improved efficiency of the generator according to the company.

“We are thrilled to begin printing the production-intent design of the KARNO generator which showcases another major step on our path to deploying this technology with customers,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. “The initial 200 kW BETA units will operate at our Cincinnati, Ohio, development facility in order to confirm the superior efficiency levels, ultra-low emissions, and long runtime between maintenance.”

Hyliion says the achievement highlights that it has completed designs of the major components of the BETA version of the KARNO generator, and it is now ready for final validation. Throughout 2024, Hyliion will be completing testing and verification of the BETA generator to prepare for initial deployments to early adopters of the technology later this year.