Hypersonix partners with Rocket Lab for 3D printed hypersonic test vehicle launch

× Expand Hypersonix From left to right: David Waterhouse, CEO Hypersonix USA, Inc and Peter Beck, CEO Rocket Lab USA, Inc.

Hypersonix USA, Inc is partnering with launch provider Rocket Lab USA, Inc for the first launch of DART AE. Hypersonix was selected to provide a vehicle solution for Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU’s) hypersonic and high-cadence testing capabilities (HyCAT) project.

DIU and its mission partners are prototyping a suite of modern, low-cost, high-cadence, dual-use airborne testing platforms that provide data that accelerates the evaluation of potential systems, concepts, technologies and mission sets.

The DART AE created by Hypersonix includes a single patented, 3D printed SPARTAN scramjet engine. The engine requires a boost to Mach 5 in order to self-ignite. Once flying at this speed, the oxygen-breating and hydrogen-fuelled engine, manufactured from high temperature alloys, is capable of accelerating to speeds of up to Mach 7.

Hypersonix says that Rocket Lab’s Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital test Electron (HASTE) rocket will safely bring DART AE to its initial operating speed allowing it to demonstrate its non-ballistic flight patterns, acceleration, flexible engine burns and up to 1000km range, and collect valuable flight data from its journey at hypersonic speed.

Hypersonix From left to right: David Waterhouse, CEO Hypersonix USA, Inc, Nina Patz, Head of Marketing & Business Development Hypersonix USA, Inc and Michael Smart, CTO& Head of R&D Hypersonix USA, Inc. Photo taken at Rocket Lab USA, Inc HQ in Long Beach

According to the press release on the announcement from Hypersonix, the companies have been considering avenues of cooperation since 2020, and share a similar outlook on customer requirements in what they say is a “growing market for simple solutions to high availability and high cadence launch”. Hypersonix says the opportunity to work together will show the attractive benefits of a new space culture and approach.

David Waterhouse, Hypersonix CEO said: “We have looked at various launch providers globally, as DART AE is designed to work with a variety of boosters. We are particularly excited to get our first ride from Rocket Lab. Their track record of successful launches, their team as well as their rockets are impressive and we look forward to seeing DART AE fly for the first time next year.”

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck added: “We look forward to partnering with the innovative team at Hypersonix to deliver highly capable, frequent, and cost-effective hypersonic and suborbital test opportunities.”

