HyperX announces HX3D – gaming peripherals made with HP 3D printing technology

HP's gaming peripherals team HyperX, a leader in gaming and esports, has announced HX3D, a new programme that will give gamers a range of ways to customise and personalise their gaming gear by utilising HP’s 3D printing technology.

Examples of personalised keyboards, headsets, mice, and other gaming products will be previewed during CES 2023. The first planned series of 3D printed peripheral upgrades include limited edition custom keycaps, designed to fit on HyperX and most other mechanical keyboards according to the brand, will be available to consumers in the coming months.

“We know gamers love customisation, spending a lot of time and effort to update all kinds of in-game items, from characters to skins to weapons and beyond,” said Daniel Kelley, Global Head of Marketing, HyperX. “HX3D is taking this love of personalising a gaming experience to the physical world and enabling a wide range of fun ways to update and customise our award-winning HyperX gear.”

HyperX says it will collaborate with game developers, alongside professional esports teams, content creators, influencers and internal creative teams in the creative process for products that can be used while gaming or collected as keepsakes or cherished collectibles.

At CES 2023, HyperX will be showcasing its first limited edition custom keycap, which is based on a ‘Cozy Cat’ design developed by the company, and voted on by its gaming community.

HyperX’s personalisation products are manufactured using environmentally friendly re-used powder nylon.

At Formnext 2022, TCT spoke to HP's Francois Minec, the company's Global Head of 3D Polymers, about the company hitting the milestone of 170 million printed parts with its Multi Jet Fusion technology.

