Icon Technologies purchases 3D Systems EXT 1270 Titan Pellet 3D printer to accelerate thermoforming mould production

3D Systems has announced that Icon Technologies Limited, a thermoforming and rotational moulding company has purchased an EXT 1270 Titan Pellet 3D printer. The company, based in Winkler, Manitoba, Canada, specialises in providing custom thermoformed solutions to its OEM customers for a variety of industrial applications, including recreational vehicles, building products, and HVAC systems.

The addition of the EXT 1270 Titan Pellet 3D printer to its manufacturing floor, Icon says it will produce large thermoforming moulds with increased speed and significantly lower costs.

“With the breadth of industries we serve, and the large moulds we produce, it’s imperative that we maximise our productivity,” said John Loewen, Founder and CEO of Icon Technologies. “3D Systems’ EXT Titan Pellet 3D printer is the best solution to help us provide high-quality products to our customers. The combination of build volume, industrial engineering, economical feedstocks, and the heated chamber along with materials that have been validated for thermoforming applications stand out above other large format printers.

“Additionally, I visited the manufacturing facility last year and was blown away by the application engineering team, and the breadth of projects they’re working on. Beyond the people, seeing the manufacturing line first-hand, the QA process, and the attention to detail reinforced that I was making the right choice to not only advance the service we provide to our customers but also to help our customers grow their businesses.”

The 3D Systems EXT 1270 Titan Pellet System is an industrial 3D printing solution designed to leverage low-cost thermoplastic pellet feedstocks. The system features print volumes up to 1270 x 1270 x 1829 mm. EXT Titan Pellet systems are compatible with a range of nozzle sizes enabling printing finer layers than other available systems according to 3D Systems.

3D Systems says that the EXT Titan Pellet 3D printers provide up to 88% raw material cost savings and up to 65% lead-time reduction as compared to machined metal or cast ceramic alternatives. The company says that the 3D printed moulds are less expensive, faster to produce, and perform ‘extremely’ well.

The company says that composite materials such as glass-filled polycarbonate are proven solutions for heavy gauge sheet forming with moulds reported to have endured over 1,000 shots with little to no apparent wear.

“Icon has long-standing customer relationships and is highly regarded for delivering high-quality moulds,” said Brand Mount, Global Director, Business Development – Titan, 3D Systems. “As the first manufacturer in Canada to add an EXT 1270 Titan Pellet 3D printer to their manufacturing workflow, they are demonstrating their commitment to continuous innovation, while also paving the way for their customers to transform their business.

“We take pride in our collaboration with Icon, both through the work of our Application Innovation Group which validates materials and print processes for Icon’s applications, as well as our global support network. I look forward to seeing how Icon is able to grow its business as it maximises the benefits of this new system.”