Incodema3D grows industrial 3D printing capabilities with acquisition of EOS M 300-4

Incodema3D has continued its investment into DMLS 3D printers with its acquisition of an EOS M 300-4 system. The purchase is Incodema3D’s 16th EOS industrial 3D printer and expands the company’s production capabilities.

According to EOS, its M 300-4 system provides consistent part quality over the entire build space and provides up to ten times higher productivity while achieving up to 50% lower cost per-part.

“We are excited to bring the latest EOS DMLS technology to our customers. We exclusively use EOS printers, and the EOS M 300-4 fits perfectly within our large fleet of metal 3D printers,” said Sean Whittaker, Incodema3D President and CEO. “The EOS M 300-4 excels at producing small and medium size parts at volume, making it the first platform we look at when discussing production scaling with our customers.”

The EOS M 300-4 features four 400w precision fibre lasers, with full field overlap with multiple laser assignment possibilities. The build area of the system is 300 x 300 x 400 mm and has a scan speed of up to 7.0 m/s.

The dual material recoaters reduce the time between laser exposures according to EOS, which increases productivity. The family of available materials, which EOS says is expanding, includes EOS StainlessSteel 316L, EOS Aluminium AlSi10Mg, EOS Titanium Ti64, EOS MaragingSteel MS1, EOS NickelAlloy IN625, and EOS StainlessSteel 17-4PH.

Glynn Fletcher, EOS North America President, said: “As an AM manufacturing pioneer, it is truly remarkable what Incodema3D has achieved. We are very proud of our more than ten-year relationship, a testament to the extraordinary value both organisations bring to our industry.”

Incodema3D invested in its first EOS system in 2012, with the purchase of an EOS M 280. The Incodema3D fleet currently includes nine EOS M 280s, two EOS M 290s, four EOS M 400s, and now the EOS m 300-4.

