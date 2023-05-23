IPFL expands prototyping and production 3D printing capabilities with installation of Stratasys J850

× Expand Stratasys/IPFL Stratasys J850

Industrial Plastic Fabrications Ltd (IPFL), specialists in plastic machining, fabrication and 3D printing, has installed and begun running a Stratasys J850 Polyjet 3D printer. The system will support the company’s compilation of 3D printing technologies and expand on its current polyjet capabilities.

The J850 is the fastest 3D printer within Stratasys’ J-series, and can produce parts for prototype and tooling in a range of materials. The system also features a ‘super high-speed’ mode, which allows the printer to utilise seven materials at once to provide five times more design iterations according to IPFL.

The company says the printer has advanced its customer service with the ability to offer strong, flexible and transparent offerings of complex 3D printed parts.

The Stratasys J850 offers horizontal build layers of 14 microns on a build envelope of 495 x 395 x 195 mm. It can also use a variety of new materials, including VeroVivid rigid photopolymers, VeroUltraClear glass-like polymers, and ABS-Like: temperature resistant polymer that is tough against shrinkage.

Stratasys/IPFL Multi-material polyjet anatomical model

IPFL says that thanks to Pantone validation, it now provides these materials in over 600,000 colour variations.

IPFL Director Adam Bloomfield said: “With the Stratasys J850 polyjet, we can further enhance our quality of parts for customer prototyping and production requirements. IPFL offers smooth and accurate parts in a short space of time, and is always committed to servicing its dedicated sectors. Moving forward, the J850 is a significant addition to our production of medical devices and will enhance our suite of 3D printing capabilities.”

According to IPFL, it has been using polyjet 3D printing technology since 2003, producing plastic components for industrial, medical, transport, aero, consumer, defence, and security sectors.