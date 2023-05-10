Italdesign uses Stratasys 3DFashion technology for 3D printed concept car interiors

× Expand Italdesign Italdesign Climb-E concept car

Stratasys has announced that Italdesign has used its 3DFashion technology to develop the recently unveiled Climb-E concept vehicle. Italdesign used the Stratasys J850 TechStyle system to 3D print directly onto microfibres. Stratasys said that the material that was printed on, known as Alcantara, allowed the Italdesign team to play with colour, texture, and functionality in a new way.

Created in conjunction with partners Schindler and Politecnico di Torino, Italdesign says the new concept blends the idea of seamless travel and residence, and was created with the aim of challenging what people traditionally think of automotive, domestic, work and entertainment spaces.

Claudia Gilardi, Color Material Finishing (CMF) Designer at Italdesign is the member of the team who chose to pursue working with the Stratasys J850 TechStyle 3D printer and the company’s 3DFashion platform. Gilardi discovered the platform at Milan Design Week, and according to the company, was adamant that this is what Italdesign needed.

“When the Climb-E project was born I immediately though that Stratasys technology would be perfect for the vehicle interiors,” said Gilardi. “Through its ability to uniquely combine transparencies and special chromatic effects, the 3DFashion technology can be used to convey a sense of real, and at the same time virtual, colour. Because colours can change depending on the lighting and the point of view it is particularly able to integrate the different worlds of automotive design and fashion.”

× Expand Italdesign/Stratasys 3D printed elements on the interior of the car

The graphics on the rear horizontal backrest surfaces are covered in the Alcantara material, customised by the Stratasys J850 TechStyle 3D printing onto the microfibres, using materials compatible with approved standards.

Gilardi added: “I see two very interesting uses for the Stratasys 3DFashion technology in automotive. Firstly, for the production of prototypes, with the reduced lead times and costs, that also brings 3D printed textures to complement standard coating materials.

“Secondly, customsiation. For example, 3D printing onto mesh through which light can shine can create very innovative effects with backlighting, an area ripe for experimentation. In the future, combining 3D printing onto textiles with embedded electronics could give novel ways of interacting with the functions of the space.”

The same technology from Stratasys was also used by Peugeot, as announced in January 2023, for the Peugeot Inception Concept car, which featured seats and floor that were covered in velvet made from 100% recycled polyester.