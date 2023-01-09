KOKONI unveils new consumer-grade 3D printer at CES 2023

× Expand KOKONI KOKONI SOTA at CES 2023

Hong Kong based 3D printing company KOKONI has launched a new high-speed consumer-grade 3D printer at this year's CES.

The KOKONI SOTA 'pushes boundaries in speed, accuracy, and stability', making 3D printing 'accessible and achievable for all', according to the company.

The new system has a maximum printing speed of 600mm/s and acceleration of 21,000mm/s2. It also features a custom high-speed stepper motor and close-loop motor system.

The company has embedded an upside-down design in the SOTA. KOKONI says that this inverted design brings stability with close-to-zero vibration. The stability brought by the design makes the high speeds of the system possible. The company says that the SOTA also has a quiet printing sound of less than 30dB, along with benefits for printing overhang structures.

Other features of the system highlighted in a press release from KOKONI are an advanced optical radar for precision and accuracy, and a closed-loop motor controller that monitors real-time position and adjusts for errors. Another element of the system that plays a role in the accuracy of the machine is the linear rail with a ground ball screw.

The KOKONI SOTA offers the ability to print remotely with a Wi-Fi connection and a mobile app-based modelling tool, which uses an AI-powered 3D modelling software, allowing users to create models from hand drawn images or photos.

Similar to a technology developed by researchers at MIT last summer, the real-time error system is made possible by AI. The artificial intelligence system from KOKONI monitors the entire process and allows the issues to be addressed. KOKONI says that this includes spaghetti detection, breakage detection and low filament alerts.

