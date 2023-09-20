M. Holland Company’s 3D Printing group acquired by Interfacial Consultants LLC

× Expand M. Holland 3D Printing group

M. Holland Company, an international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, announced that Interfacial Consultants LLC, a material science-based products and services company, is acquiring M. Holland’s 3D Printing group. Interfacial is a NAGASE Group company providing advanced materials and manufacturing process solutions.

M. Holland’s 3D Printing group specialises in integrated additive manufacturing technologies for injection moulding applications and more. Its engineers and specialists provide prototype services, parts and mould production, contract manufacturing, training and ongoing consultation.

“M. Holland has assembled a strong team and a successful consultative business development model to drive 3D printing adoption,” said Jeff Cernohous, Chief Operating Officer at Interfacial. “Interfacial launched its EMPOWR3D division in 2022, with the aim to help industrial end users adopt 3D printing into their businesses at scale. This acquisition accelerates our efforts and provides additional reach with M. Holland’s extensive customer base.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Interfacial, which was acquired by NAGASE in 2020, will assume the assets of M. Holland’s 3D Printing group. After the transaction closes on September 29, 2023, Interfacial will service M. Holland’s 3D printing customers and provide additive manufacturing solutions to industrial markets with turnkey services from concept to commercialisation according to the company.

“We’re excited to build upon M. Holland’s expertise developing 3D printing applications across various markets with Interfacial’s development services, specialty materials and engineered substrates,” said Carlos Aponte, who has served as M. Holland’s Market Manager of 3D Printing for the last year. “We expect a seamless transition for our customers and partners, who will benefit from a more robust and highly focused approach.”

Aponte, along with the sales and technical team from M. Holland will move with the company’s 3D printing group to Interfacial.

Peter Prusak, Director of Business Development at M. Holland added: “With this acquisition, M. Holland can connect our customers with Interfacial for all 3D printing needs. Our broad customer base will benefit from access to additive manufacturing solutions, with the added technology and resources from our partner Interfacial.”

Interfacial focuses on the development and commercialisation of technology platforms relating to advanced materials and manufacturing processes for the plastics, building and construction, electronics, automotive, recycling, and specialty chemicals markets.