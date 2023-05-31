Materialise and Vuzix collaborate to create 3D printed smart eyewear

× Expand Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation and Materialise NV have announced a collaborative effort that aims to accelerate the design and production of smart eyewear using 3D printing. By integrating additive manufacturing, the companies aim to accelerate the development of new innovations for enterprise applications, from warehouses to operating rooms.

The companies say the collaboration will also enable third party technology, sports, and entertainment brands to rapidly introduce functional, fashionable, and affordable smart eyewear to consumers using Vuzix’ OEM components and designs, reducing the average manufacturing cycle from 18 months to three.

Vuzix is an optical technology company specialising in design, manufacturing, and sale of optical components and smart glasses. It utilises augmented reality (AR) to deliver a balance between the digital and real world according to the company.

Vuzix says that AR enhanced user effectiveness in various industries by connecting them to key information in the digital world while staying hands-free and completely aware of the physical environment. Medical professionals use AR eyewear to access remote expertise during lengthy surgeries, while manufacturing and logistics companies utilise the features to drive efficiency and reduce operational errors.

According to the companies, smart eyewear has ‘transformed’ the workplace, but consumer adoption has been limited due to the lack of compelling consumer applications and the lack of fashionable and affordable designs. The collaboration aims to address these challenges by creating ‘exciting and innovative’ designs that cater to companies seeking to introduce fashionable and affordable smart eyewear to consumers.

Consumer applications of smart eyewear using Vuzix OEM components include on-screen displays of speed and heart rate for athletes, push notifications and navigation, speech-to-text translation, and AR gaming.

Materialise and Vuzix say that the collaboration can provide third-party OEM companies with a flexible platform for producing smart eyewear with creative designs, rapid prototyping services, and fast and flexible production of small series.

“With its speed, flexibility and digital DNA, 3D printing offers eyewear brands a competitive edge by allowing them to drastically reduce their time-to-market while meeting customers’ aesthetic requirements,” said Fried Vancraen, CEO of Materialise. “We believe that collaboration with Vuzix will bring new innovations to industrial smart eyewear and accelerate the customer adoption of smart eyewear in the enterprise and broader consumer markets.”

President and CEO of Vuzix Paul Travers added: “As our OEM solutions ramp up in support of defense, consumer, and other markets, our manufacturing capabilities need to match pace for scalability, production speed and above all quality. Materialise offers several key advantages that align with our strategic outlook. We look forward to seeing what’s possible together.”

Vuzix used 3D printing in 2018 when 3D printed prescription lenses from Luxexcel featured in its Blade AR smartglasses, which were nominated for four CES 2018 Innovation Awards, winning in the 'Best AR on show' category.