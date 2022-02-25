Matsuura sets date for new Additive Manufacturing Centre launch

× Expand Matsuura Additive Manufacturing Centre in Leicestershire

Matsuura is getting ready to open the doors to its new Additive Manufacturing Centre in Leicestershire, UK.

It follows substantial investment made by the advanced manufacturing specialist last year to expand its headquarters by purchasing the facility next door - which, coincidentally, is where Matsuura UK originated. The new 11,500 square feet facility will house Matsuura’s full 3D printing range including machines from LUMEX, HP, Desktop Metal, ETEC and DyeMansion. The company aims to provide a one stop shop for visitors to see the entire 3D printing workflow from concept to finished part.

More: Taking the work out of workholding: Matsuura combines 3D printing and generative design to produce concept fixture

Matsuura UK, Managing Director Roger Howkins stated, “This investment is in recognition of our phenomenal growth in AM over the past 3 years and reflects our projected future success in the important and expanding 3D manufacturing sector. We are confident that our new state of the art facility, and growing and experienced AM Team, will continue to excel in serving our present and future customer base. It is our business model of investing in our people and infrastructure that deliver total customer care that has bought this prolonged success to Matsuura – both in additive manufacturing and our CNC products.”

The new Additive Manufacturing Centre will be open to the public for the first time for an exclusive launch event on 10-12, May 2022.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.