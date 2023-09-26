Mayku launches enhanced pressure former to elevate 3D printing

× Expand Mayku Mayku Multiplier reducing plate

Mayku, a company specialising in benchtop pressure forming, has introduced an enhanced Multiplier Pressure Former. The company says the machine brings the precision of injection moulding to engineers’ benchtops ‘for the first time' and elevates 3D printing from custom batching to serial production. Users can now capture sub-micron details, creating isotropic prototypes and end-use parts within two-to-30-minute cycles according to the company.

When used alongside high-resolution 3D printers or CNC milling machines, the Multiplier can scale up the production of end-use parts, achieving the same accuracy level every time according to Mayku. The company says that with its new custom mode, users can now create and store custom profiles for any compatible thermos-foldable material.

Benjamin Redford, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Mayku said: “At Mayku, we believe in making mass production accessible and are proud to say that the Multiplier Pressure Former is helping our customers achieve this. It, quite literally, brings engineers and designers closer to the parts they create by combining the accuracy, repeatability, and detail of heavy manufacturing floor machinery with the convenience, speed, and adaptability of 3D printing.”

“With the new Multiplier and the applications it unlocks we are moving one step closer to our vision of a world where everyone has access to the workflows needed to manufacture locally,” said Alex Smilanksy, Co-Founder and CEO at Mayku.

The machines new reducing plate accessory also simplifies material sourcing and testing by condensing the forming area down to a more widely available A4 or US letter format and extends the range of thickness from as low as 0.1 mm to more than 5mm.

Mayku says the system is used across various industries by companies including Oertli Instruments, and industrial design studios such as Beta Design Office, Morrama and Neoenta.

Mayku says that amongst other applications, customers have used the new Multiplier to produce protective covers, product casings, optical parts, replacement auto and robot parts, industrial good moulds, and medical packaging.

“Our team has produced more than 4000 functional parts using the Mayku Multiplier with highly accurate features and dimensions necessary for our product design and development. The consistency and repeatability of the machine combined with the speed at which we can create parts is groundbreaking for us and our partners,” said Ziad Al Shamsie, CTO at Neoenta Design.

Mayku Closeup of Polypropylene Part

Lucy Williams of Morrama said: “We used the Multiplier to create some optically clear, chemical resistant parts for a batch of working prototypes for The Lens Case (TLC). We needed them fast in advance of a new product launch. The precision, consistency, and repeatability of the machine combined with the speed at which we were able to iterate on designs helped us get to market on time. Without the Multiplier we would have had to invest in tooling which would have significantly slowed down our development cycles.”

“Implementing pressure forming technology on the workbench becomes easy when combined with existing 3D printing expertise. Mayku’s preferred partners offer invaluable experience in 3D printing applications and integrating new technology into workflows. These partnerships promise an enhanced user experience in the UK, Europe, and North America, which is something I’m truly excited about,” said Sander Tuijt, Mayku CCO.