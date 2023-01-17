MELD Manufacturing Corporation spins off new company

× Expand MELD PrintWorks Corporation

MELD Manufacturing Corporation has announced that it has spun off a new business, creating MELD PrintWorks Corporation.

MELD PrintWorks will utilise the MELD patented 3D printing technology as an additive printing service, addressing the needs of multiple industries that struggle to get forgings, castings, and other metal parts according to the company.

“Our customers need greater access to printed parts,” stated MELD Manufacturing Corporation CEO Nanci Hardwick. “Our MELD machine customers and prospects have universally stated a need to offer our technology as a service. We have listened and responded by providing a dedicated resource in the MELD PrintWorks Corporation.”

MELD Manufacturing Corporation will continue its focus on delivery of technology through machines, training, and certification. The newly formed MELD PrintWorks Corporation will have a singular focus on serving customer demand for printed parts made with MELD technology.

MELD states that the new company is an independent organisation with separate management and operating teams. The company has launched in a Virginia facility separate from the current MELD Manufacturing Corporation factory.

Hardwick added: “We spun out this company to provide a source for our many customers eager to have more access to MELD printed parts. We feel it important to have a hard separation between MELD Manufacturing and MELD PrintWorks so that the goals and focus of each company can be prioritised.”

The metal additive manufacturing technology from MELD features a process that does not melt the metal being printed, in contrast to a lot of metal AM machines. The thermos-mechanical MELD process creates enough flow in the material to combine it and create parts that otherwise appear to be forged, according to the company. MELD says its process is useful in the ability to repair existing parts.

In November 2022, the US Navy selected MELD technology for the Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, which it launched at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Virginia.

