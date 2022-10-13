Seven companies sign MoU to develop Bavarian Additive Manufacturing Cluster

× Expand Linde

On October 12, representatives from companies Linde, Audi, EOS, GE, MTU Aero Engines, Oerlikon, Siemens, and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the aim of founding the “Bavarian Additive Manufacturing Cluster” (BAMC).

The companies have agreed to launch the cluster as a non-profit association in spring 2023.

They say the aim of the effort is to foster greater cooperation between commercial organisations and the university to overcome technical and economic hurdles on the way to the industrialisation of 3D printing.

The companies in the cluster will jointly decide on research priorities and projects to be undertaken, with them being implemented collaboratively or as part of research contracts with the TUM. The cluster also aims to establish partnerships with other commercial enterprises and academic partners, to develop education programmes and launch flagship projects to demonstrate the benefits of AM.

“With the Bavarian AM Cluster, the industry here in Bavaria is clearly preparing for the future,” said Prof. Michael Süss, Executive Chairman of Oerlikon. “In addition to the AMTC congress and the AM Institute founded in February between Oerlikon and TUM, this is the third initiative for joint cooperation for the industrialisation of AM that we are launching. I am convinced that with the cluster, we are taking a decisive step towards the full integration of additive manufacturing into the industrial process.”

Prof. Thomas Hoffman, President of TUM, said: “With the AM Cluster, we are further expanding research and development activities in the field of additive manufacturing here in Munich, thus maintaining Bavaria’s leading position in this technology field.”

The partners involved in the cluster will be in close proximity to one another, as the association’s premises will be located on the Garching campus in the same building as those of the relevant chairs at TUM, as well as those in the TUM-Oerlikon AM Institute.

Dr. Ami Gupta, VP of Technology at Linde, said: “Linde has long been a pioneer in innovations to manufacturing processes that enable customers to achieve cost reduction, productivity, and sustainable development. As additive manufacturing begins to revolutionise the way in which objects are produced, we are proud to be collaborating with other leading innovators to contribute our unique knowledge in gases and leading-edge technologies to apply them effectively.”

The university being able to work and conduct research together with the partners in the cluster will be beneficial to the organisations, as they will be able to share knowledge and research quicker and easier. The cluster says final construction activities are taking place so that the Chair for Materials Technology of Additive Manufacturing, Prof. Mayr, the Chair for Laser-based Additive Manufacturing, Prof. Wudy, the TUM-Oerlikon-AM Institute, Siemens and Oerlikon can move into the building promptly.

Research operations are scheduled to begin this winter, with the cluster officially set to be established in the spring of next year.

