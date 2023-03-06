Manufacturing Technology Centre names new CEO

× Expand Dr Clive Hickman OBE (left) and Dr Graham Hoare OBE

The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) has announced Dr Graham Hoare OBE as its new CEO, bringing more than three decades of experience to the Coventry-based facility, also home to the UK's National Centre for Additive Manufacturing.

Dr Hoare will succeed Dr Clive Hickman OBE who will retire on March 31 after 12 years as CEO and take on the role of Chair of the MTC board from April.

Dr Hoare holds a wealth of experience in the automotive manufacturing having spent two decades in senior roles, including Chair, at Ford of Britain. He began his career at Ford as director of powertrain research and advanced engineering at its US headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, and was also executive director of European powertrain engineering and director of global vehicle evaluation. He has also served as chief engineer for transmissions and driveline at BMW and chief engineer, powertrain engineering, at Land Rover. In 2018, Dr Hoare was awarded the OBE for services to the UK motor industry.

More recently, Dr Hoare briefly acted as interim CEO of Britishvolt, which has recently been acquired by Recharge Industries.

Dr Hoare, said: "I am joining the MTC at a crucial time as UK manufacturing develops to become more productive and globally competitive. MTC is recognised as a world-class leader in technology and manufacturing innovation and the task of keeping the organisation at the forefront of the increasingly dynamic advances in technology and engineering will be both incredibly challenging and exciting."

Dr Hickman, who has been at the MTC since its inception added: "Since its formation, the MTC has had a major impact, not only on manufacturing industry in the UK but on society as a whole, creating jobs and investment for the West Midlands and across the UK. We now have 800 young people pursuing apprenticeships and have attracted more than £800 million of inward investment onto the site at Ansty, Coventry, and is well advanced in its contribution to the UK's net zero target.

"I know that Graham, with his vast experience in the sector, will propel the organisation to the next phase in our ambitions to become an even more integral and resilient member of the UK manufacturing community. I wish him every success in the role."

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.