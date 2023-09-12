NAMIC Global AM Summit returns for its 12th year – What to expect from the event

× Expand NAMIC

The NAMIC Global Additive Manufacturing Summit is returning for its 12th edition this year in Singapore. The event will be held on September 29th in conjunction with AM Week, a week-long series of 3D printing activities featuring start-up pitch sessions, workshops, lab tours, a full-day summit, a 3D printed design showcase and more.

The Global Additive Manufacturing Summit will serve as a learning and networking platform for students, academia, industry professionals, and innovators in AM, looking to adopt additive manufacturing.

The hybrid event, with virtual access available, is themed “Enabling Sustainability and Supply Chain Resilience with Additive Manufacturing”, the summit will discuss topics such as decarbonisation and supply chain resilience through 3D printing, focusing on cellular agriculture, sustainable urban solutions, renewables, and environment.

TCT will be there to chair the Renewables and Environment session of the summit alongside a packed agenda of global figures from the AM industry.

Speaker Highlights

The welcome address will be given by Dr. Ho Chaw Sing, CEO of NAMIC Singapore, with Guest-of-Honour Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Trade and Industry following up with the Opening Address.

Mike Kenworthy, CTO of Divergent 3D, will give the keynote presentation before the main speaker sessions get underway. Kenworthy spoke at the TCT Conference at Formnext in 2022, focusing on the company’s novel end-to-end Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS) and reviewed DAPS-enabled designs in the automotive sector.

Divergent works with automotive companies such as Aston Martin and Czinger Vehicles. The Co-founder and CEO of Czinger Vehicles, Kevin Czinger, is also the CEO of Divergent.

Session One of the day, taking place 11:15 am until 1:05 pm, will focus on Cellular Agriculture. Multiple talks in this session focus on 3D printing in food, with Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods giving a presentation on why “The Future of Food is 3D Printed”.

Steakholder Foods recently signed an agreement with an accredited GCC-based governmental body to advance food security efforts through its 3D printing technology, a deal which it says is the ‘first ever’ of its kind.

The first section of the day will end with a panel session of all the Session One speakers, titled “Cellular Agriculture: The Next Frontier”. The session will be moderated by Louis Tan, and will include Kaufman, Eric Bennett, Professor Huang Deijan, and Dr. Dhiraj Singh.

Session Two, beginning at 2:05 pm and continuing until 3:55 pm, is focused on Sustainable Urban Solutions. Co-Founder of and Head of Asia Pacific at COBOD International Simon Klint Bergh will give the penultimate session on this track, with a presentation titled “3DCP A Worldwide Perspective”.

In 2022, COBOD received investment from Mexican building materials company CEMEX, as part of a plan to tackle affordable housing needs. CEMEX and COBOD introduced a 3D printing solution that uses conventional ready-to-mix concrete in the building process through the partnership.

Session Two will end with Joris Peels, Vice President of Consulting, SmarTech Analysis moderating a panel session featuring Bergh, Arthur Huang, Shaun Wu, and Pan Yi Cheng. The session will be titled “How Do You Integrate Urban Solutions and Sustainability Into Your Industry?”

Session Three, the final session of the day, will focus on Renewables and Environment, and will be opened by former TCT Head of Content, and current Vice President of Content Strategy and New Product Development at Rapid News Group Daniel O’Connor.

The first presentation in the final session, titled “Leveraging Metal Additive Manufacturing for Sustainable Industry” will be given by Pauline Le Borgne, General Manager at Cetim-Matcor, the Singaporean subsidiary of Cetim Group. Cetim became one of the first companies to receive a Desktop Metal Shop System 3D printer in May 2020, and has worked with multiple metal AM technologies for nearly two decades.

The final panel session of the day will be moderated by O’Connor, featuring Le Borgne, Professor Lee Poh Seng, and Vincent Pilard, with Divergent CTO Mike Kenworthy returning to the stage to join the other panelists.

Read the full event agenda for the NAMIC Global AM Summit 2023, taking place on September 29, and register for your ticket here.