Nano Dimension acquires UK-based Global Inkjet Systems

× Expand Global Inkjet Systems offers a range of Head Interface Boards which control all standard printhead settings, waveform control, and resolution

Nano Dimension has announced the acquisition of UK-based Global Inkjet Systems Ltd. (GIS), a developer of high-performance control electronics, software, and ink delivery systems.

Nano Dimension, which specialises in machines for 3D printing electronics and micro additive manufacturing, has described the deal as a “win-win for both organisations” that will see its 3D printers upgraded with GIS’s hardware and software products to open up new applications in markets requiring GIS's precision, and in turn expand GIS’s commercial reach.

“GIS’ ink delivery technology and software are essential to any ink deposition methodology within our AME and AM solutions. GIS’ research and development roadmap will help us to deliver better resolution and higher productivity in our industrial 3D printing solutions,” commented Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension. “As a result of this acquisition, we will be able to improve our technology’s performance and time to market. The combined company will own and have access to innovative and yet-to-be-released printing technologies, providing value and leading-edge solutions tailored to our customers’ needs and giving us a clear competitive advantage.”

GIS has been inventing and delivering inkjet products for 2D and 3D printing, including a proprietary software system called Atlas, since 2006 and now counts more than 130 global customers. Nano Dimension has paid GIS shareholders $18.1 million in cash and is set to pay an additional $1.3 million to $10.7 million within the next 27 months, if GIS achieves certain financial performance over this period. Nano Dimension says GIS will continue to develop and sell its products globally while taking advantage of Nano Dimension’s go-to-market resources and reach.

“We are very excited to be joining a company that recognises the excellence of our technologies, our passion for innovation and matches our customer-focused culture,” stated Nick Geddes, Founder, and CEO of GIS. “Working together, we will be pushing the envelope beyond existing printing capabilities in ways our customers will gain advantages that are unmatched yet.”

The deal follows a year of expansion for Nano Dimension including the $50 million acquisition of micro 3D printing specialist NanoFabrica. This was later followed by the purchase of Essemtec AG and a partnership with Hensoldt AG to establish an electronic designer’s community in a bid to further advance the development of 3D-printed electronic components.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.