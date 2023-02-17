Nano Dimension hires Lazard Ltd to advise on potential mergers and acquisitions

Nano Dimension has announced the hiring of Lazard Ltd. as an advisor for strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and to address Bistricer/Murchinson Ltd’s challenges to the company’s value creation strategy for all shareholders.

Lazard has been working with Nano Dimension on potential transformative acquisitions and growth maximisation strategies, further to the company’s previously announced M&A master plan, explained here, complementing advice provided to the company by other advisors.

Nano Dimension says that it is remaining focused on its primary mission, accelerating the growth of the business, leveraging its position on the market and seizing organic and inorganic opportunities for meaningful shareholder value creation.

Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension said: “Our board of directors and management are excited to enter this new chapter of Nano Dimension’s journey. The Company’s mission continues to be to create the clear AM market leader and to transform AM, AM Electronics and adjacent industrial non-digitized sectors into an environmentally friendly and economically efficient additive manufacturing Industry 4.0.

“2022 was a turning point for our Company, both from a strategic and financial standpoint and we do not want Bistricer/Murchinson’s efforts to prematurely undermine the maximization of long-term value creation for all shareholders. Looking forward we are focused on reinvesting the capital that has been generated from our ongoing efforts in order to accelerate our development and growth, advance toward profitability and capture highly strategic and value-creating M&A consolidation opportunities.”

Nano Dimension adopted the shareholder rights plan last week, a move that is designed to reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group would gain control of, or significant influence over, Nano Dimension. The plan, unanimously approved by the company’s board of directors, expires after 12 months.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.