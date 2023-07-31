nano3Dprint announces further expansion in Asia with new distribution partner

× Expand TCT Magazine A2200 (left) B3300 (right)

nano3Dprint has announced its latest strategic distribution partnership in Asia. Taiwan-based Collimage International Co., Ltd. will distribute nano3Dprint’s A2200 multi-material electronics 3D printer and its B3300 dual-dispensing 3D printer to its customers in Taiwan.

Collimage International has already sold several printers to National Taiwan University, where undergraduate students in the photonics lab course will design and print metallic electrode patterns to develop self-powered solar devices.

“This partnership opens a gateway to untapped opportunities, propels our brand to new heights and enables us to reach an even wider audience eager for our innovative technology,” said Ramsey Stevens, nano3Dprint CEO.

Alan Tuan, President at Collimage International added: "By expanding our product lineup, our business captures the attention of a broader audience while rekindling a fresh new perspective among our existing customers. We look forward to creating a new market in Taiwan for nano3Dprint.”

The company’s B3300 dual-dispensing 3D printer was announced in October 2022, and is used for the creation of products such as medical devices, wearables, batteries and other functional electronics with embedded circuitry. The dual material dispensing system allows for two different materials to be printed together to create combined material prints.

The upgraded version of the A2200 multi-material 3D printer was announced in December 2022, featuring a more compact print head, improved dispensing mechanism, improved clarity and higher magnification on the built in video system according to nano3Dprint. The company says the print head is capable of precisely metering functional inks with viscosities ranging from 1mPa.s to 54000mPa.s.