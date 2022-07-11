NASCAR and Toyota Racing Development both partner with Stratasys for 3D printed parts

× Expand BusinessWire Joe Gibbs car featuring 3D printed windshield air cockpit ventilation unit #20: Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt

Stratasys, who provide additive manufacturing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare, has been named as an official partner of Toyota Racing Development (TRD), and has also been named as a NASCAR Competition Partner.

Its partnership with Toyota will see them produce 3D printed production parts, such as a windshield air cockpit ventilation unit, on the forthcoming Toyota GR86 for the GR Cup, a new single-make racing series sanctioned by SRO America, whilst Stratasys will also provide NASCAR with the first-ever 3D printed production parts to be featured across all NASCAR Next Gen cars.

NASCAR has worked with Stratasys for over 18 years. Pat Carey, Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth for Stratasys, commented on this, saying: “This partnership is a natural extension of the relationship we’ve built over nearly 18 years with NASCAR teams like Joe Gibbs Racing and Penske Racing. These teams have been quick to adopt cutting-edge technologies to enhance their car designs and provide performance advantages, and now we’re happy to support the expansion to all NASCAR Next Gen cars.”

Their previous work together has helped NASCAR move from 3D printed prototypes to end-use production parts on their high-performance racecars. The new 3D printed parts provide the company with enhanced performance, flexibility, cost savings and improved aerodynamics, and are being used by every team that competes in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The parts are a culmination of nearly three years of planning, design and development, as the Next Gen car underwent more than 37,000 miles of testing before its introduction at The Busch Light Clash in February.

“The Next Gen car could not have been completed without the collaboration with NASCAR Competition Partners like Stratasys and Stratasys Direct Manufacturing,” said John Probst, Senior Vice President, racing innovation, NASCAR. He added: “During testing, we realised we needed an additive manufacturing solution that could withstand high temperatures and needed the parts delivered quickly.”

TRD is integrating Stratasys Fortus 450mc, F370 and the new composite-ready F370 CR 3D printers into its manufacturing facilities in Salisbury, N.C. The industrial-grade 3D printers will be used to create end-use parts, including an FDM Nylon 12CF hood vent for their new production vehicle, the Toyota GR86.

BusinessWire Stratasys and Toyota Racing Development are now official partners

Similar to NASCAR, TRD has long been a customer of Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, utilising various additive manufacturing technologies for prototyping. TRD will further utilise Stratasys Direct services to 3D print a clamp for the GR86, using the Stratasys H350 3D printer powered by SAF technology and using sustainable Stratasys High Yield PA11 material.

David Wilson, President of TRD, said: “By partnering with Stratasys we are able to advance our manufacturing practices beyond what is currently possible and really harness the possibilities of additive manufacturing for production parts.”

Carey added: “We will partner with TRD to support their efforts as they further adopt, prove out and integrate additive manufacturing into their production as a prototyping, tooling and end-use parts solution across the GR86 and TRD custom parts as well.

TRD plans to continue to integrate additive manufacturing into their manufacturing processes for TRD-branded vehicles and racing cars. The GR Cup, featuring the GR86, is set to begin in 2023.

