Plastometrex & Leonardo partner to advance adoption of 3D printing in aerospace and defence

Plastometrex, a technology provider specialising in advanced mechanical testing solutions based in Cambridge, has announced a strategic collaboration with Italian aerospace firm Leonardo to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing in the key sectors of aerospace and defence.

Leonardo says that by investing in its first Indentation Plastometer from Plastometrex, it is set to overcome the challenge of timely 3D printed part qualification. The mechanical testing technology measures the strength of metallic materials from an automated 5-minute indentation-based test, allowing users to accelerate testing turnaround ‘times 80-fold while reducing testing costs by up to 90%’ according to the company.

The system launched in 2021, and Plastometrex says that since then it has gained increasing traction in the AM sector.

Mark Jackson, Research & Innovation, and David Wragg, Senior Metallic Materials Engineer, at Leonardo Helicopters UK, said: “Materials testing and qualification is the bedrock of any robust manufacturing process and new testing tools are needed to support the adoption of AM in industry. We are delighted to be working with Plastometrex, a technology-forward company whose unique technology platform will enable us to assess, improve and deploy additive parts far more efficiently than previously possible.”

The two companies will be collaborating in several areas, including the characterisation of parts made with Bound Powder Extrusion (BPE) and mapping property variation of parts as a function of build height and lateral position.

According to the press release announcing the partnership, Leonardo will also be supporting Plastometrex with the advancement of a dedicated test standard, a project that is already underway. This project is in collaboration with the ASTM Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence.

Jimmy Campbell, CTO at Plastometrex, said: “The Indentation Plastometer can be demonstrated at the iAero Centre in Yeovil, a new world-leading 2,398m2 research, design and innovation facility, created to support the growing aerospace and defence sectors in the South West region of the UK. The facility is funded by the European Regional Development Fund, HM Government, Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership, and Leonardo, acting as a hub for the creation of new collaborations, solutions, and development of high-value engineering skills in the area.”

In June 2022, it was announced that Desktop Metal subsidiary Aidro had become a qualified supplier of additively manufactured aluminium flight parts for Leonardo Helicopters.

