New names elected to AMUG Board of Directors

AMUG The newly elected/appointed AMUG Board members (from left): Heather Natal, Robin Van Bragt, (second row), Jordan Weston, Thomas Sorovetz, and Tim Bell.

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced the election of four individuals to its board of directors. Heather Natal, Jordan Weston, Thomas Sorovetz, and Tim Bell will serve as Secretary, Director of Education & Conference, Director of Event & Hospitality, and Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors respectively.

Weston, Sorovetz, and Bell were re-elected for second terms as Directors in a vote of confidence according to AMUG. Natal is serving on the board for the first time as an officer, replacing Leslie Frost, who made the decision not to run for a third term as secretary. Robin Van Bragt has been appointed as treasurer, which is also an officer position. The former treasurer, Vince Anewenter, stepped down from the role after 10 years, but will continue to support the board as the Immediate Past Treasurer.

The newly elected and appointed individuals have been involved in AMUG and the AMUG Conference for ‘many years’ and in many capacities according to the group, and each has received a DINO award.

Mark Abshire, AMUG President said: “I look forward to working with our 2023-2024 Board of Directors. I welcome our newest board members, Robin Van Bragt and Heather Natal. I also congratulate Jordan Weston, Tom Sorovetz, and Tim Bell on their re-elections.”

The multi-year terms for these positions will commence on July 1, 2023. The balance of the board includes four elected positions, as well as one appointed position, each with one year remaining in their terms, as well as the Past President and Immediate Past Treasurer.

Those holding officer roles on the 2023-2024 AMUG Board are: President – Mark Abshire; Vice President – Shannon VanDeren, Layered Manufacturing and Consulting; Treasurer – Robin Van Bragt, Eagle Design & Technology, Inc; Secretary – Heather Natal, GoEngineer.

Those in director roles on the board are: Director at Large – Gary Rabinovitz, Reebok International; Director of Education & Conference – Jordan Weston, Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE); Director of Events and Hospitality – Thomas Sorovetz, T.A. Sorovetz LLC; Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors – Tim Bell, MELD Manufacturing Corporation.

The ‘Ex Officio’ who are supporting the board are Past President Carl Dekker of Met-L-Flo, and Immediate Past Treasurer Vince Anewenter, Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Following the 2023 AMUG Conference, Jason Dickman resigned as Director of Membership, citing time commitments as Chairman and CTO of ClassIQmfg.com. AMUG says that per its bylaws, an individual will be appointed to serve the remainder of his term.