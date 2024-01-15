Nexa3D completes acquisition of Essentium, adding high-speed extrusion to its AM portfolio

Nexa3D has announced the successful acquisition of Essentium, a manufacturer of high-speed extrusion (HSE) 3D printers and materials, after it signed a letter of intent to acquire the company in November 2023.

Nexa3D says the acquisition broadens its additive manufacturing capabilities, adds super polymer expertise, and democratises access to industrial, health and government customers.

Essentium, known for its high-speed extrusion 3D printers, and independent dual extruders (IDEX), has established itself in the industry by providing solutions for complex polymer production applications according to Nexa.

“We are honoured and thrilled to welcome the talented Essentium team to Nexa3D,” said Avi Reichental, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Nexa3D. “This acquisition is more than a strategic move; it’s a testament to our shared vision to drive innovation and deliver solutions that redefine the production capabilities of 3D printing.”

Dr. Blake Teipel, Co-Founder and CEO of Essentium said: “We are excited to join forces with Nexa3D. Essentium and Nexa3D share a vision of empowering manufacturers to create what was once considered impossible. Our combination enables us to offer game-changing 3D printing solutions for our defense, health, and industrial customers. We are blown away by the growth, technology, and delivery velocity underpinning Nexa3D, and excited to be the force multiplier that takes our combined enterprise to its true potential.”

Dr. Teipel has been appointed to the position of Chief Strategy Officer, Nexa3D. in this role, Teipel will deploy his experience in product development and deployment, working with the executive leadership team to formulate, facilitate, and communicate Nexa3D’s strategic initiatives and lead implementation efforts across the organisation according to the company.

Dr. Elisa Teipel has been appointed to the role of Chief Government Officer, Nexa3D. In this position, Teipel will lead all of Nexa3D’s government business activities, including all special government projects and commercial activities, leveraging her domain experience and deep relationships says Nexa3D.

Kelly Spivey has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer, Nexa3D. In this role, Spivey will work closely with the senior leadership team to oversee the combined business finance, accounting, and information technology relying on her operational and audit experience.

Esssentium will begin operating as Essentium, a Nexa3D company, immediately, and plans to transition fully to the Nexa3D brand at a later date.