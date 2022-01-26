NGen announces Supercluster investment to support All Canadian partnership project led by Mosaic Manufacturing

NGen – an industry led, non-profit organisation that leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing (AM) Supercluster – announces an investment of $3.5 million supercluster funding to support a new $8 million project led by Mosaic Manufacturing with partners Dyze Design and Matter and Form.

The partnership, which is called ‘Vector Consortium”, aims to automate and digitalise manual manufacturing processes and harness 3D printing and scanning technologies to allow companies to create products in a more economical and environmentally friendly way.

Mitch Debora Co-founder and CEO of Mosaic Manufacturing said: “We have an amazing ecosystem of advanced manufacturing technology here in Canada and are thrilled about NGen’s decision to bring us together and support our vision of 3D printing on the factory floor and we are excited to work with Dyze Design and Matter & Form to harness the power of their extrusion and metrology expertise.”

The projects main focus is on expanding the functionalities of ‘Array’ - Mosaic’s Automated 3D Printing Platform - which currently uses robotic systems to print at scale, reducing the cost of a 3D printed parts by up to 95%.

Vector aims to increase the quality of parts printed using Array and to automate quality control processes that are manual, as well as trying to reduce the dependency on foreign manufactured parts by providing Canadian companies with the tools to produce parts on home soil.

Trevor Townsend, Co-founder and CEO of Matter and Form Inc, added: “This is a massive step towards delivering on the promise of 3D printing as a practical alternative to traditional manufacturing processes, and the entire team at Matter & Form is excited to contribute. Vector will help place Canada at the forefront of modern manufacturing.”

The funding - which is provided by NGen under Canada’s Innovation Supercluster Initiative - will also go towards training manufacturing professionals about how to use the Array platform and help educate university students about 3D printing applications.

Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen said: “Mosaic Manufacturing continues to deliver game-changing technology platforms that promise to revolutionise the business of manufacturing and us supporting small, innovative companies like Mosaic and encouraging collaborative endeavours with industry partners is key to building world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada.”

NGen have approved over 135 projects with 306 industry partners, investing $209.8 million of Supercluster funding and leveraging $515 million in total project investment.

Its investments have led to $305 million in new R&D investments by industry, created 15 new companies, supported the creation of 63 new products in development and aided the creation of 200 new IP assets and subsequent licensing opportunities for its members.

