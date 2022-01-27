Photocentric announces new addition Paul Ruscoe to help strengthen additive manufacturing team

Paul Ruscoe, Photocentric Business Development Director.

Photocentric has announced the appointment of Paul Ruscoe to the company filling the role of Business Development Director.

Paul has nearly 30 years of experience in the industry in a variety of different markets, and his addition to the company will help support its growth in high-volume production using additive manufacturing (AM).

Pauls’ interest in AM first started over 20 years ago where he first used AM processes to design and produce prototypes for the launch of his own Business to Business and Business to Consumer company. Since then, he has provided a wide range of material and processing solutions whilst working for/with many blue-chip companies across the automotive, oil and gas, industrial, medical and consumer goods fields.

He also invented a mass manufacturing tool solution for the manufacture of elastomeric parts using AM technology, which removes the need for costly injection moulding tools, which was an essential aspect of launching the products to consumers through e-commerce and high-street retailers without high costs.

Within his role at Photocentric he will support customers, providing the best value proposition for their upcoming projects using his commercial awareness of the economies of volume production, comprehensive understanding of optimising processes for mass manufacturing and his keen eye for quality standards.

Paul Holt, Managing Director for Photocentric said: “We’re thrilled to have Paul on the team. Paul is a charismatic, humorous and successful salesperson who has a strong technical background with a passion for innovation and developing new products across a range of applications and markets.

“Paul believes in the power of collaboration and has a ‘can do’ attitude, where he always wants to provide the optimum solutions for customers.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.