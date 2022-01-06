Pivot AM launches specialist auction site for used 3D printing equipment

Pivot AM Service, a U.S. provider of services and refurbished equipment to the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, has launched a new site that aims to simplify the buying and selling of used professional 3D printing hardware.

Acting as a sort of specialist eBay focused solely on AM, Pivot AM Auctions will allow prospective buyers to register for a free account and place live bids on a range of industrial 3D printing products through a reliable platform. To speed things along, there are also options to “buy it now” and place a “max bid”.

Those looking to offload their used AM equipment can list their items for $250. For buyers, there’s an 8% buyer’s premium on top of the purchase price.

Currently there a number of SLA and FDM machines listed on the site, including 3D printers and post-processing equipment.

Explaining its intention behind setting up the new service, Pivot AM says: “We grew up with this industry and know each technology and where it performs best. We know many of the OEMs and can aid in a smooth transition from one owner to the other through proper communication, logistics, de-install, and re-install. We properly list each machine with accurate data that pertains to its application.”

In a fun video (that's definitely worth a watch) posted to LinkedIn, Pivot AM founder and General Manager Dennis Fogle described the transparency the service aims to bring to the AM sector, allowing sellers to “list equipment with an outfit that understands [their] equipment,” and for buyers to “buy equipment knowing it was properly represented,” noting the challenges in sourcing used AM equipment due to inadequate representation or machines being spread across multiple sites.

Fogle added: “We are not CNC, we are not paper printers, we are additive, and we finally have our own space.”