Plymouth Science Park secures £500k for cutting-edge 3D printing facility

Plymouth Science Park has been awarded 507,000 GBP for a new digital engineering and 3D printing test facility to complement its Advanced Digital Manufacturing Innovation Centre. The funding has been allocated by the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), from the 8 million GBP Digital Investment Programme.

The DREAM (Digital Reverse Engineering and Metallurgy) project will offer businesses a digital engineering test facility for reverse engineering, design, manufacturing and validation of additively manufactured prototypes and products.

Ian McFadzen, CEO at Plymouth Science Park said: “We are thrilled to have secured this substantial funding, a testament to the Park’s commitment to innovation. DREAM will support modern production methods and pioneering technologies, helping to expand our offer to additive manufacturing and engineering companies in the South West and beyond.”

The science park says the project is being developed in response to companies outlining their need for local digital engineering test beds, to underpin new production methods empowered by digital technologies.

Having access to ‘state-of-the-art’ reverse engineering, design, inspection and validation technologies will support the creation of regional jobs, develop skill sets, and improve productivity and throughput of the manufacturing base whilse strengthening supply chain resilience according to the company.

“We are proud to support Plymouth Science Park’s visionary DREAM project. The test facility aligns with our mission to drive regional innovation, and is a testament to our region’s potential in shaping the future of engineering.”

Plymouth Science Park, originally named Tamar Science Park, was incorporated in 1996 as a joint venture between the University of Plymouth and Plymouth City Council. The 25-acre campus is home to science and technology businesses involved in digital, creative, marine, earth and life sciences.

