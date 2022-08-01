Polish deeptech company Sygnis acquires ZMorph and launches the Sygnis Group

× Expand Sygnis x ZMorph

Polish deeptech company Sygnis has acquired ZMorph SA and launched the Sygnis Group.

Zmorph is one of the largest and longest-established Polish manufacturers of 3D printers. It has been operating since 2012, providing solutions for education and industrial applications.

The Supervisory Board of ZMorph SA has appointed Grzegorz Kaszynski as President, and Andrzej Burgs as Vice President. Kaszynski remains Vice President of Sygnis SA and Commercial Director of the entire Sygnis Group. Kaszynski’s role will focus on expanding the sales network and strengthening relationships with customers.

Andrzej Burgs will remain in his President role at Sygnis SA. As head of the Technology and R&D Department of the Sygnis Group, in his role he will aim to provide ZMorph SA with seamless support for both the development of existing equipment and future joint products.

ZMorph products are available globally through an official network of partners on all continents, with its devices being especially popular in the US market. With this acquisition, Sygnis states that the company will become the largest player in the Polish 3D printing industry.

Speaking about the goals that were presented at the beginning of the year, Burgs said: “In its strategy, Sygnis planned to create the Sygnis Group, which will include, among others, a company that is a manufacturer of 3D printing machines.”

Burgs also said: “The effect of this synergy will most likely be visible by the end of this year, forming an important part of the company’s strategy. The products developed at Sygnis may become an important element in the further development of the newly acquired company and may be transferred to ZMorph in the future.”

Kaszynski said: “ZMorph’s unique design and emphasis on quality, combined with Sygnis’ R&D strength, will certainly quickly result in new solutions for the company’s offerings. We are joining at a pivotal moment, with the i500 printer ZMorph is becoming an important player in the professional 3D printer market, especially those targeted at professional SME’s.”

Sygnis made its debut on the stock exchange earlier this year when it merged with Mode SA.

