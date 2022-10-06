Rady Children’s develops 3D model DICOM conversion software

Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego, has announced the availability of Media2DICOM, a digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM) standardisation software.

Created in-house at the hospital’s Helen and Will Webster Foundation 3D Innovations (3DI) Lab, the creators say the freely available software is the first ever tool of its kind.

With the software, physicians can use a picture archiving communication system (PACS) to archive individual patients’ 3D models that were previously accessible from specialised 3D software.

Media2DICOM functions by allowing technicians to either convert videos of patients’ 3D models or the 3D datasets themselves into standardised DICOM files. The files are then embedded within patient medical records and accessible through the healthcare facility’s PACS, where other patient media, such as computerised tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans, are available.

The tool will enable physicians to access 3D models and familiarise themselves with their patients’ anatomical 3D reconstructions.

The ability to view and interact with the specific anatomy of patients allows physicians to better understand each one’s unique physiology, and in turn provide higher levels of care. Rady Children’s Hospital says that Media2DICOM helps physicians save precious time and has the potential to positively impact the lives of thousands of children.

“With the right resources, we’ve been able to develop software suited to the hospital’s needs, making it easier for physicians to access personalised 3D models and other information for excellent patient care,” said Justin Ryan, PhD, Director and Research Scientist of the 3DI Lab. “This is the first time a software like this has been created in a vendor-neutral environment, so it’s really exciting to see what’s next on this path of innovation.”

The freely available Media2DICOM software is now available to the public. Rady Children’s Webster Foundation 3D innovations Lab is also working on advancing medical images using 3D printing, developing in-house novel medical devices, and other in-house software projects.

Earlier this year, Sygnis produced a 3D printed model of a newborn child's skull in four days, saving the baby's life. Last year, we spoke to several medical professionals and technology providers, who suggested the use of 3D printing and modelling technologies would soon become the standard of care for anatomical and surgical models.

