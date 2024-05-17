RAPID + TCT announces Executive Perspectives Keynote Series for 2024 event in Los Angeles

RAPID + TCT 2024 has announced its Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, featuring 15 industry luminaries and thought leaders from across the global additive manufacturing (AM) ecosystem.

Attendees will gain insight and inspiration on the future of AM from engaging panel discussions among the industry’s leading voices as this inaugural program opens on the Main Stage each morning.

The Executive Perspectives Keynote Series will cover AM’s hottest topics, including its:

Biggest challenges and opportunities

Applications driving adoption and ultimately moving to full-scale production

Convergence with AI and automation

Trends on the horizon to enrich human health and wellbeing

Supply chain impacts

State of sustainability and its long-term potential

"At a time when AM has reached a critical inflection point in its growth and evolution, the Executive Perspectives Keynote Series gives RAPID + TCT attendees access to the most powerful minds shaping the global additive manufacturing landscape,” said Bob Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “Convening these leading voices in this first-of-its-kind series is a demonstration of SME’s unwavering commitment to advancing AM technologies and to providing a platform where innovators can come together to chart the course for the future of manufacturing. I’m looking forward to seeing the series continue and evolve at RAPID + TCT 2025 in Detroit and RAPID + TCT 2026 in Boston.”

Presented daily at 8:30 a.m. on the Main Stage, the Executive Perspectives panel discussions are moderated by Laura Griffiths, Head of Content at The TCT Group, and feature the following industry leaders:

Savi Baveja, President of Personalization and 3D Printing, HP

Alain Dupont, Chief Commercial Officer, Colibrium Additive, a GE Aerospace Co .

. Ric Fulop, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Desktop Metal

Charlie Grace, Chief Commercial Officer and President of the Americas, Nikon SLM Solutions

Jeffrey Graves, PhD, President and CEO, 3D Systems

Marie Langer, CEO, EOS GmbH

Maxim Lobovsky, Co-Founder and CEO, Formlabs

Nils Niemeyer, General Manager, DMG MORI

Avi Reichental, Co-Founder and CEO, Nexa3D

Victor Roman, PhD, Managing Director, ARBURGadditiv

Michelle Sidwell, Chief Commercial Officer, Velo3D

Yoav Stern, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors, Nano Dimension

Shai Terem, President and CEO, Markforged

Fried Vancraen, Chairman of the Board, Materialise

Yoav Zeif, PhD, CEO, Stratasys

As RAPID + TCT returns to the West Coast in this year, attendees have the unique opportunity to be part of the evolution of AM, which is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of ~14% from 2023-28 (AM Power). Accelerated adoption among a wider cross section of the manufacturing industry is driving AM innovation and efficiency forward, while RAPID + TCT is propelling the AM industry to the next level by fostering commerce, expanding awareness, championing the community and through expert-level knowledge sharing.