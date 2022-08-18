RAPID + TCT 2023: Speak at North America's most influential additive manufacturing event

× Expand Siemens' Barbara Humpton on stage at RAPID + TCT

For over 30 years, RAPID + TCT has brought together many of the most influential industry figures to share their expert knowledge on the latest in design-to-manufacturing innovation. Industrial end-users, expert analysts, researchers, and executives gather at North America’s largest and most influential event for additive manufacturing technologies to gain a deeper understanding of the role of 3D technologies in the design-to-manufacturing process chain.

RAPID + TCT 2023 will provide a thought-provoking platform for newcomers and experienced visitors alike, with an educational programme that encompasses technology developments, business-critical insights, cutting-edge applications, and new academic research.

RAPID + TCT will take place on May 2-4, 2023 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois and organisers the TCT Group and SME are now accepting submissions for the following types of educational content.

Conference Presentation and Workshop Formats

RAPID + TCT will be accepting conference abstracts that focus on case studies, research findings, and technical analysis. Commercial and sales submissions will immediately be disqualified. The presentation format is 20 minutes plus 5 minutes Q&A. Prospective speakers are also welcomed to submit proposals for their own panel sessions.

Conference Workshops should plan to be 2 hours of hands on or classroom education directly pertaining to Additive Manufacturing. Presentation title, abstract (maximum 300 words), learning objectives, speaker biography (maximum 300 words), facility considerations (for workshops) and a high-resolution headshot photograph can be submitted via the online submission site.

Conference Submission Review Process

Conference abstracts will be reviewed and scored against the following criteria. Originality, impartiality, aims of presentation, target audience, technical level and takeaways.

Conference abstract submissions are reviewed and vetted by RAPID + TCT Event Advisors, which is made up of the top technical experts representing the manufacturing industry, academic institutions, and government agencies. Their decision to accept or decline is final.

While all commercial presentations will be rejected, customer applications are encouraged and should be submitted by the end user.

Advantages of Speaking at RAPID + TCT: Exposure, Recognition, and Complimentary Benefits

Exposure at a global event dedicated to AM and industrial 3D printing

Opportunity to showcase and increase the visibility of ground-breaking projects, research, and solutions

Establish yourself and your organisation as thought leaders and experts in AM to an engaged audience of peers and prospects, with promotion of the presentation, speaker, and organisation before, during, and after the show, online and through printed material

Complimentary conference pass, including access to the recorded conference post-event

Networking opportunities to meet fellow speakers and conference delegates, to drive relevant business conversations and build connections with the AM community

Technologies of Interest

Abstracts should address research, case studies and/or applications. Suggested areas include:

Aerospace

Automotive

Casting

Construction

Consumer Goods

Defense

DfAM

Energy

Healthcare

Heavy Industry

IP & Security

Justification / Economics

Materials & Processing

Materials - Ceramics

Materials - Metals

Materials - Polymers

Metrology / 3D Scanning

People & Culture

Post Processing

Standards & Repeatability

Supply Chain

Sustainability

Final Note

Abstracts selected will contribute to a comprehensive overview of the various components within additive manufacturing and its application to specific industries. Due to the increasing number of submissions, not all qualified submissions can be accepted.

We are calling on the entire 3D printing and additive manufacturing community to ensure we have full representation and a diversity of voices for the programme this year.

Submit your abstract today. Submissions close Friday, October 14th, 2022 11:59 PM EST.

For any questions, please reach out to RAPID + TCT Conference Manager Lu Tikrity here.