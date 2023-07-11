RapidFlight acquires Local Motors IP portfolio to accelerate additive manufacturing of unmanned aircraft

× Expand Hand-out RapidFlight RapidFlight's M2 UAS RapidFlight's M2 UAS is supported by advanced additive manufacturing techniques.

RapidFlight, a U.S. manufacturer of unmanned aircraft, has announced it has acquired the IP portfolio of Local Motors.

Local Motors ceased operations in January this year, but was renowned in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry for leveraging large-scale 3D printing for automotive applications including the Strati 3D printed concept car in 2014, and eventually the self-driving, electric Olli shuttle bus in 2016, which was trialled by Deutsche Bahn and United Nations' ITC-ILO centre.

Brad Schneider, RapidFlight's Chief Operating Officer, commented: “Local Motors was in business for more than a decade. It was funded through millions of dollars of venture investment and developed critical large format AM technologies in partnership with some of the most reputable US government laboratories. We have acquired the fruits of all that labour and are bolstering RapidFlight's own family of patent applications through this acquisition.”

RapidFlight currently uses additive manufacturing technologies to reduce the time to market for new aircraft systems geared towards national security customers. In May, it introduced its latest UAS, the M2, an adaptable system that can be produced at scale using additive manufacturing. The company says it intends to use Local Motors’ IP resources, which includes patents, designs and engineering expertise, to accelerate its product development and deliver new UAS concepts in weeks rather than years.

Jay Gundlach, Ph.D., RapidFlight's Chief Executive Officer added: “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Local Motors' IP portfolio, which aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionise the unmanned aircraft industry through advanced additive manufacturing technologies. We are bringing cutting-edge technologies from the venture-funded commercial sector to the national security space and delivering products to the DoD with them.”