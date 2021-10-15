Additive Manufacturing Users Group opens registration for 2022 AMUG Conference

Registration is now officially open for next year’s Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference.

The 2022 edition of the annual additive manufacturing user-led event will be held in Chicago, Illinois on 3-7th April and is open to all owners and operators of industrial 3D printing technologies used for professional purposes.

Carl Dekker, AMUG president, said, “AMUG builds the program for the conference, but our attendees make the experience unique and beneficial. On the surface, it may look like any other conference, and many first-time attendees expect that to be the case. But when they engage in conversations that dive deep with unvarnished truths, they have an ‘ah-ha’ moment that the AMUG Conference is on a completely different level. The depth of free-flowing information that is exchanged is what motivates individuals to return year after year.”

All experience levels are welcome, and the conference encourages sharing of “valuable insights and experiences” which extends further than the conference programme into breaks, meals, off-site events, and networking opportunities across more than 50 hours of activities. The agenda promises nearly 150 sessions including keynotes, panel discussions, technical workshops and intends to offer more training and hands-on features such as workshops and Training Labs.

The Conference will be complemented by the AMUGexpo, which is expected to feature over 140 exhibiting companies from 3-4th April, and presentations of AMUG’s Innovators Award, DINO Awards and Technical Competition.

Attendees are encouraged to register early to take advantage of the reduced registration rate of $995 which will be honoured until 7th January, 2022.

