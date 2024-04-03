Registration open for RAPID + TCT 2024

× Expand RAPID + TCT

RAPID + TCT 2024, the largest, most influential additive manufacturing (AM) event in North America, is returning to the West Coast for the first time in nine years.

Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center June 25-27, 2024, the expansive show floor will showcase over 400 solution providers latest advancements. Over the three days, attendees will experience a curated program of more than 160 timely talks, presentations, workshops and panels presented by experts from leading institutions worldwide.

For more than 30 years, RAPID + TCT has defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing by empowering the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve, and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. The two industry leaders in 3D-technology events, SME and Rapid News Publications, team up to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event, each year better than the previous.

“Known worldwide as North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event, RAPID + TCT provides everything you need to know about the latest 3D-technologies, all under one roof,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “From early adopters to seasoned leaders, RAPID + TCT is where AM experts come to identify new opportunities and build partnerships that can take their business to the next level. With this year’s event in Southern California, we’re extremely excited to tap into the state's leading industries that are forging the way for AM.”

Also new this year is the Discovery Zone, the exclusive arena for amplifying innovation in the AM world. The Discovery Zone serves as a launchpad for newcomers and start-ups with groundbreaking ideas, providing a platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies, novel applications and visionary concepts in industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

Attendees can anticipate the return of several signature RAPID + TCT events, including the AM Community Awards, a celebration of the best of innovation and creativity within the sector, and the well-received Pitchfest, which made its RAPID debut in 2023, showcasing the latest in AM technology to a panel of industry leaders, media, and the AM community. The AM Pitchfest competition will be bigger and better this year with its placement on the main stage to offer the floor to entrepreneurs, startups, and academic spinoffs bringing emerging technology, products, and applications to the market. Finalists will have five minutes to pitch their ideas, followed by one minute of Q&A by the judges. Winners will receive main stage recognition, a fully equipped booth guaranteed at RAPID + TCT 2025 and media visibility.

New this year, RAPID + TCT features a Hollywood Showcase, putting a spotlight on the industry's intersection with the entertainment and film capital of the world in partnership with Gentle Giant Studios and Direct Dimensions. This unique blend of technology and creativity will give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at how industrial 3D printing technologies are leveraged in your favourite blockbuster hits. AM-produced film assets will be on display from major franchises like Star Wars, Frozen, Avatar and Toy Story.