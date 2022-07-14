Marle Group teams with Renishaw to improve medical device manufacturing

× Expand RenAM 500 range of AM machines

As medical devices become more compact, intricate and discreet, medical device manufacturers require the innovative technology that allows them to stay ahead and produce high quality and accurate components.

Renishaw has collaborated with medical device manufacturer Marle Group to help improve its powder flexibility for bespoke jobs and overall manufacturing accuracy.

Marle Group, founded in 1964, specialises in the production of large joints, such as knee and hip, with a range of forging, casting, milling and polishing capabilities. The company recently acquired 3D printing business 3D Medlab, which specialises in additive manufacturing (AM) in the medical sector. The complex medical devices that Marle 3D Medlab specialises in require technical expertise, accurate and rapid manufacturing capabilities. Sizes of specific hip joints change for each patient, so components must be highly accurate to comply with industry regulations and fit the patient’s body correctly.

Renishaw were contacted by Marle 3D Medlab in 2018, and after consultation, it decided to install the RenAM 500 in its facility. Marle 3D Medlab installed two machines, one for research and development between itself and Renishaw and a second for the customer. This allowed Marle to train and develop processes before transferring them to the customer site.

After successful integration of the first two machines, Marle later invested in the RenAM 500Q Flex, a four-laser variant of Renishaw's existing RenAM 500 range. The simplified, non-recirculating powder system enables manufacturers in R&D, pre-production or service bureau environments to easily change between materials, without compromising on part quality or build capacity.

“The unique flexibility of the RenAM 500Q Flex with the AMPM module allows 3D Medlab to use the laser in Pulsed and Continious mode and easily mode and easily swap between high value titanium grades, such as Ti6AI4V and Titanium-Tantal alloy,” said Chris Dimery, Sales Manager at Renishaw.

Dimery added: “The added flexibility allows 3D Medlab to quickly adapt its batches to the specific requirements of its medical customers. It can fit multiple bespoke parts on one build plate, increasing productivity and accuracy, compared to casting and machining processes.”

Gael Volpi, Head of Additive Manufacturing at Marle Group said: “Marle 3D Medlab has been supported by Renishaw UK and Spain throughout the whole installation, training and day-to-day running process.”

Continuing, Volpi said: “In the future, we will continue to focus on developing new products, processes and validation techniques with AM processes as we expand into a new industry.”

