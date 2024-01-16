restor3d completes key initiative of commercialising 3D printing method after Conformis acquisition

× Expand restor3d

In September 2023, 3D printed medical device company restor3d, Inc. completed its previously announced acquisition of Conformis, Inc. Conformis is a medical technology company focusing on advancing orthopaedic patient care through its offering of fully personalised solutions through its Image-to-Implant Platinum Services Program.

According to restor3d, with the merger now complete, there is “tremendous” opportunity to deliver clinically differentiated and cost-effective solutions across the orthopaedic landscape.

The company has now completed one of its key initiatives post-acquisition, which is the successful commercialisation of the previously-cleared additive manufacturing method for femoral implants. restor3d says that this type of implant outperforms the mechanical properties of cast implants.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful achievement of one of our key initiatives post-acquisition,” said Kurt Jacobus, Chief Executive Officer of restor3d. “Patient-specific femoral implants, which have traditionally been cast at low margin, are now 3D printed at a fraction of the cost at our facility in Durham, NC.”

Dr. Moby Parsons, MD, a Board-Certified orthopaedic surgeon at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. “Nowhere is this more important than implant design and I believe this is a critical element of achieving the better outcomes that today’s patients expect. restor3d’s printed patient-specific femurs take personalisation to the next level of innovation in knee replacement using form and fit to help achieve a more normal feeling. I owe it to my patients to provide the best outcome possible in every case, and this technology is a key solution to that goal.”

The outstanding shares of Conformis were acquired by restor3d for 2.27 USD per share in cash, representing an approximate 96% premium to the closing price of Conformis stock on June 22, 2023. When the deal was first announced on 26 June, Jacobus said: “This combination will create a leading personalised 3D printed medical device company.”