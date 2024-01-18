RIC Technology launches new automated robotic arm construction 3D printer

× Expand RIC Technology

RIC Technology has announced the launch of its latest RIC-M1 PRO compact modular robotic arm printer at World of Concrete (WOC) 2024. With a wider footprint than its previous machines, enhanced automation, and intelligent material delivery system, RIC says that the new printer is a cost-effective, time-saving, and labour-reducing technology in response to the global housing shortage.

The company claims that conventional gantry-based 3D construction systems have not been able to effectively deliver the promise of reducing construction time and costs as a solution to the global housing shortage. RIC says this is due to the systems costing thousands of dollars in labour and equipment rental fees and take up to 3 days to set up.

RIC technology says its new RIC-M1 PRO robotic arm printer is able to achieve the cost and time saving potential through advancements including: a compact size and modular design; 30% more footprint; 1/3 reduction in skilled labour required; and a 3/8 mixer pump included.

RIC says the new printer is much smaller in size compared to the gantry-based system, and requires no assembly, and can be operation in 2-4 hours once on the construction site.

Compared to the previous model, the RIC-M1, a major upgrade on the new system is the expansion of the printing footprint. With the extended length of the modular rail system, RIC-M1 PRO allows for a 21.65 ft printing width, a 2ft increase on the previous system, and a 42.65 ft printing length, a 12 ft increase, and a printing height of 14 ft. The company says this also expands the printable terrains, from homeowners’ backyards to mountains.

Instead of being limited to printing only mortar, RIC-M1 PRO comes with an integrated self loading 3/8 aggregate mixer pump, which enables it to print with either concrete or mortar. Concrete has advantages over mortar in large-scale an structural elements due to its strength, durability, and resistance to environmental factors, whereas mortar excels in smaller-scale and detailed projects says RIC Technology.

The company says the ability to print in both mortar and concrete increases flexibility and expands the printable terrains of the machine.

“With its vast printing range and advanced automation, RIC-M1 PRO is a huge step forward in equipping the 3D construction industry to build more affordable housing,” said Ziyou Xu, Founder and CEO of RIC Technology.