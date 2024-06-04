ROBOZE named as 3D printing supplier to Envision Racing Formula E team

× Expand ROBOZE

ROBOZE has been chosen by the Envision Racing Formula E team as its official supplier of 3D printing solutions for the production of components in super polymers and composite materials.

The partnership will aim to enhance the performance of Envision Racing through the use of additive technologies and strategic materials.

Using ROBOZE's advanced composite 3D printing technology, Envision Racing will be working to reduce the weight of components, eliminate costly and timely manufacturing errors, and improve efficiency and sustainability.

"The choice of Envision Racing to collaborate with us is a great satisfaction," said Alessio Lorusso, CEO of ROBOZE. "We are excited to contribute to the performance of Envision Racing, while also demonstrating the potential of our additive manufacturing solutions for high-level applications."

By using ROBOZE's high-performance composite materials, such as Carbon PA PRO and Carbon PEEK, Envision Racing will be able to produce lightweight, yet extremely durable components. In the 'Race Against Climate Change', reducing the weight of manufactured components and tools is an ongoing challenge for the team, who continue to look for solutions that can reduce the weight of their freight.

"Partnering with ROBOZE offers us a unique opportunity to push the boundaries of technology and improve performance," added Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director and CTO of Envision Racing. "In a championship like Formula E, where every millisecond counts, innovation is the key to success. Moreover, we share a common vision with ROBOZE for a more sustainable future."