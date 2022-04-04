Rush LaSelle joins AddUp as CEO for North America

AddUp has announced former Director of Digital Manufacturing for Jabil, Rush LaSelle has joined the metal additive manufacturing company as Chief Executive Officer of North America.

LaSelle brings over 25 years of experience to the Cincinnati, Ohio-based North American subsidiary of the France headquartered AddUp, a joint venture created by Michelin and Fives, which specialises in Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) and Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technologies. Having held numerous leadership positions in robotics, additive and manufacturing industries at Fanuc, Adept Technology and most recently Jabil, LaSelle has been brought on to facilitate AddUp’s growth in North America.

“LaSelle brings with him a powerful commitment to business transformation. His strong leadership coupled with a passion for digital manufacturing will fuel our next stage of growth in North America.” says Frank Moreau, President of AddUp. “We are confident he will propel the company’s mission to industrialise metal additive manufacturing.”

AddUp’s recently renovated 20,000 sq. ft. Cincinnati facility features a dedicated AM workspace including six PBF and two DED machines, metallurgical lab, applications training facility, post-process machining department and quality control (ITAR, AS 9100, ISO 9001, ISO 13485), and provides metal AM printing services and support for US customers in the aerospace defense, medical and tooling industries.

“AddUp’s commitment to safer, cleaner and more efficient manufacturing provides a foundation from which its customers can achieve the promise of digital manufacturing.” LaSelle says. “By delivering positive manufacturing outcomes using factory proven systems, AddUp is positioned to assist OEMs, especially those in regulated markets, to participate in the billion-dollar metal additive manufacturing industry. I am tremendously honoured to join such a passionate team of professionals who are dedicated to the success of our customers.”

